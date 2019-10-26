Watch Ohio State’s epic Spongebob Squarepants halftime show in 60 seconds
Video Details
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? The Best Damn Band in the Land, apparently! At halftime of Ohio State's blowout win vs. Wisconsin, the Buckeyes band took fans on a little trip to Bikini Bottom. Check out the whole show in under 60 seconds.
