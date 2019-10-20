Zack Moss becomes Utah’s all-time rushing leader in 21-3 win over Arizona State
Video Details
Utah running back Zack Moss got into the record books Saturday evening against Arizona State, breaking the school rushing record on a 32-yard touchdown run to give Utah a 21-3 victory over Arizona State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879