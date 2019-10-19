No. 12 Oregon overcomes 14-point deficit defeating No. 25 Washington on the road
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks overcomes 14-point deficit to defeat the No. 25 Washington Huskies. Justin Herbert extends touchdown streak to 35 straight games in the win.
