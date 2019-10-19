Joel Klatt on Oklahoma vs West Virginia: This was Jalen Hurts’ best game as a Sooner

Video Details

Joel Klatt breaks down both sides of the ball postgame for Oklahoma and West Viriginia. Klatt believes Jalen Hurts had the best game of his career today, while special teams continues to shine and the defense shows strong improvement. Klatt also mentions West Virginia's ability to fight back even with a young team. He thinks they have a bright future ahead with a strong coaching staff.

