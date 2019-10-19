Joel Klatt on Oklahoma vs West Virginia: This was Jalen Hurts’ best game as a Sooner
Video Details
Joel Klatt breaks down both sides of the ball postgame for Oklahoma and West Viriginia. Klatt believes Jalen Hurts had the best game of his career today, while special teams continues to shine and the defense shows strong improvement. Klatt also mentions West Virginia's ability to fight back even with a young team. He thinks they have a bright future ahead with a strong coaching staff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879