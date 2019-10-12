CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts reflect on huge win over Texas in Red River Showdown
CeeDee Lamb scored three touchdowns and Jalen Hurts stayed on track in the Heisman race as Oklahoma topped rival Texas 34-27 in a game that kept the Sooners in the College Football Playoff picture.
