CeeDee Lamb’s 3 TDs lead No. 6 Oklahoma over No. 11 Texas in Red River Showdown
No. 6 Oklahoma beats No. 11 Texas in Red River Showdown behind CeeDee Lamb's stellar performance. Lamb had 10 receptions for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns.
