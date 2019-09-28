Clemson survives North Carolina in final seconds for school-record 20th straight win
North Carolina went for two and the lead with a minute left to play, but couldn't convert, helping Clemson secure a tight 21-20 win for the Tigers' school-record 20th straight win.
