Jalen Hurts throws for career-high 415 yards in Oklahoma’s 55-16 rout of Texas Tech
Jalen Hurts eclipsed the 400-yard mark passing for the first time in his career as he led his Sooners to yet another blowout win, pushing No. 6 Oklahoma to 4-0 this season.
