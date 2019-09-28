Journey Brown goes 37 yards for the score in Penn State’s 38-point first half
Journey Brown went 37 yards for the score on a touchdown grab on third down, putting up Penn State 35-0 on Maryland. The Nittany Lions took a 38-point lead into halftime.
