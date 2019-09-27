Brady Quinn: Michigan’s recent problems are ‘fixable’
Michigan has struggled in its last two games, being pushed to OT at home vs. Army and being blown out by Wisconsin at Camp Randall. Former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn said he still thinks the Wolverines can be fixed.
