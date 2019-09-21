Former Michigan star Charles Woodson on loss against Wisconsin: ‘I’m embarrassed’
No. 13 Wisconsin dominated No. 11 Michigan on Saturday, beating the Wolverines 35-14. Charles Woodson and the rest of the Big noon kickoff recap Michigan disappoints loss.
