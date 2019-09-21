Watch Jonathan Taylor’s highlights vs. Michigan & postgame interview
Video Details
- Big Ten
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Badgers
- Jenny Taft
- Jonathan Taylor
- Jonathan Taylor
- Michigan Wolverines
- Wisconsin Badgers
-
Despite having to exit the game as he battled cramps, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor set a school record for rushing yards vs. Michigan with 203 on his way to an epic day against the Wolverines. After the game, he weighed in on his historic performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618