Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor rips off 72-yard TD run vs. Michigan
He gone! Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor went over 100 yards rushing early against the Michigan Wolverines, thanks in large part to a big-time 72-yard touchdown run to give Wisconsin a 14-0 lead vs. Jim Harbaugh's squad.
