Former Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson picks his alma mater to defeat Michigan 24-17
Video Details
Former Wisconsin QB Russel Wilson calls Brady Quinn to give his prediction ahead of Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618