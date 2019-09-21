USC upsets No. 10 Utah behind third-string QB Matt Fink’s huge night
USC QB Matt Fink, who entered the season third on the depth chart was thrust into duty against No. 10 Utah and dazzled, going 21-for-30 for 351 yards, 3 TD and 1 INT.
