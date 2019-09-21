USC third string QB Matt Fink joins the desk after leading Trojans to upset win over No. 10 Utah
Video Details
USC third string QB Matt Fink joins the Big Noon crew after leading the Trojans to a huge win over the No.10 Utah Utes. Fink entered the game backing up QB Kedon Slovis who was knocked out of game with an apparent head injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618