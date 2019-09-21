USC third-string QB Matt Fink dazzles with second TD pass of first quarter
Video Details
Called into duty after starting QB Kedon Slovis was knocked out of the game early, Matt Fink, who opened the year as the Trojans' third-string signal caller, tossed an unbelievable TD pass on the run to give USC a 14-7 first quarter lead over Utah.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618