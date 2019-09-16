Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino talk Week 3 of college football | LAST CALL
Video Details
FOX Sports’ Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino discuss key calls from week 3 of the 2019 college football season/
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618