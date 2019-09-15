Iowa Hawkeyes claim fifth straight Cy-Hawk Trophy in 18-17 nail biter
Video Details
The Cy-Hawk Trophy will return to Iowa City for the fifth straight season as the Hawkeyes knocked off the rival Iowa State Cyclones 18-17 in Ames.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618