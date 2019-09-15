Watch Jalen Hurts’ 30-yard rushing TD to cap off Oklahoma’s drive against UCLA
Video Details
Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts ended his opening drive with 99 rushing yards and a TD against UCLA.
