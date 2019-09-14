Tua Tagovailoa throws for 5 TD in Alabama blowout road win over South Carolina
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa exploded for five touchdown passes in a game that saw the Crimson Tide blow out the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina, 47-23.
