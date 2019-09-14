Georgia fans honor Arkansas State coach’s late wife with ‘pink out’ | MORE THAN A GAME
Wendy Anderson, the late wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson, died from breast cancer on August 19th. On Saturday, Georgia Bulldogs fans and personnel honored her memory with a 'pink out,' in what Anderson called one of the 'classiest moves' he's ever seen.
