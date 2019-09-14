West Virginia defeats NC State behind impressive 2nd half performance
Video Details
West Virginia Quarterback Austin Kendall threw three touchdowns to defeat NC State 44 to 27. The Mountaineers improve to 2-1 on the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618