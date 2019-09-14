Ohio State destroys Indiana 51-10 behind big game from J.K. Dobbins and epic pick-six
The No. 6 Buckeyes made a statement against the Hoosiers in Week 3 of the college football season, riding a massive game by J.K. Dobbins (207 total yards, 2 TDs) and an absurd pick-six by Damon Arnette to a 51-10 win vs. Indiana.
