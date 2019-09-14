Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins dominates vs. Indiana with 207 total yards, 2 TDs | HIGHLIGHTS & POSTGAME INTERVIEW

How 'bout those Buckeyes! J.K. Dobbins dominated the Indiana defense to the tune of 193 yards rushing, 14 more yards through the air, and 2 total touchdowns as Ohio State beat the Hoosiers 51-10. Watch the highlights from his outstanding performance and hear from Dobbins after the game.

