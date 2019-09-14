Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart expect a massive game from Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts vs. UCLA
Urban Meyer and Matt Leinart preview upcoming UCLA vs Oklahoma game. They talk about Jalen Hurts impressive start for the Sooners after his transfer from The University of Alabama.
