Indiana’s 50-yard trick play gives Hoosiers their first TD vs. Ohio State
Pretty sneaky, Indiana! Down 30-3 against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Hooisers busted out a trick play at midfield to get their first touchdown of the game on the board.
