Will the College Football Playoff be 2018 all over again? The Big Noon Kickoff crew discusses ahead of Week 3
Big Noon Kickoff discusses the College Football Playoff picture entering week three. Which teams have the best chance at making the CFB playoff? Reggie Bush, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone discuss.
