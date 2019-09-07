No. 7 Michigan survives 2OT scare vs. Army on game-sealing strip-sack | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHT
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan squad needed every last second to hold off Army at the Big House, as the defense came up big on a 3rd down pass attempt by the Black Knights to seal a double overtime win and start the season 2-0, despite a big scare for the Wolverines.
