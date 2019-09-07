Army head coach Jeff Monken after 2OT loss to Michigan: ‘That’s the spirit of the American soldier’
Video Details
Army head coach Jeff Monken talked to FOX Sports' Jenny Taft after his team nearly pulled off the upset against No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines won 24-21 in double overtime.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618