Urban Meyer breaks down Army’s triple option and how Michigan will defend it
Before Michigan and Army go toe-to-toe on FOX, Urban Meyer and the Big Noon Kickoff crew analyze Army's renowned triple-option offense and how the Cover-2, a defense better known as a choice against the pass, can offer a perfect opportunity to disrupt the run-based attack.
