Matt Leinart explains why Jonathan Taylor is the most underrated player in college football | HEISMAN HOPEFULS
Video Details
With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, Matt Leinart weighs in on his Top 5 Heisman Hopefuls and explains why Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor might be the most underrated player in the sport.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618