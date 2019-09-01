60 in 60: Stanford sinks Northwestern with late strip sack touchdown
In a close Big Ten-Pac 12 match up in Palo Alto, Stanford held on over Northwestern 17-7 behind a strip sack touchdown in the closing seconds.
