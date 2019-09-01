Big Ten Conference weekend in review | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
All the best moments in a recap of the first weekend of Big Ten Football in the 2019 college football season including Justin Fields' Ohio State debut and Purdue's crushing defeat.
