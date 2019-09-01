60in60: #16 Auburn comes from behind to stun #11 Oregon
60in60: #16 Auburn comes from behind to stun #11 Oregon. Bo Nix found Seth Williams for the game-winning 26 yard touchdown pass. Auburn upsets Oregon 27-21.
