Watch Justin Fields’ first passing TD for the Ohio State Buckeyes | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
One on the ground, one through the air! Justin Fields got Ohio State off to a quick double-digit lead against FAU in his first game since transferring from Georgia this offseason.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618