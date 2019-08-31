Michigan State forces three turnovers, holds Tulsa to -73 rushing yards in blowout win
The Michigan State defense flexed its muscles on opening night, forcing three turnovers, blocking a punt, and racking up six sacks in a 28-7 win over Tulsa.
