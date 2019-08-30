Rashod Bateman hauls in 42-yard one-handed touchdown grab in Minnesota’s win
Rashod Bateman hauls in 42-yard one-handed touchdown grab in Minnesota's win. Bateman had a total of 132 on 5 receptions.
