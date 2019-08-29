Ohio State has their work cut out for them
Video Details
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded, talent-wise. But yes, Joel Klatt has Michigan ahead of Urban Meyer's former squad — for now. He explains why he's taking a wait-and-see approach with Ohio State.
