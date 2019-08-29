Joel Klatt believes in the 2019 Nebraska Huskers
Why does Joel Klatt have so much faith in Nebraska coming off a 4-8 season? It's more about how the Cornhuskers finished last year than how they started it — and what that means about their head coach.
