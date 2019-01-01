Jared McGee’s fumble recovery gives Northwestern the lead after an 86-yard return
Video Details
Northwestern's Jared McGee takes it 86 yards to the house after picking up Utah's fumble. The Wildcats made it a 3-point game after the touchdown.
