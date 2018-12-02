No. 2 Clemson handles Pittsburgh 42-10 to claim 4th straight ACC title
Travis Etienne runs for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 12 carries as Clemson wins their 4th straight ACC Championship after taking down Pittsburgh 42-10.
