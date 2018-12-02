In honor of the late President George H.W. Bush, a moment of silence was held at the Big Ten Championship Game
Video Details
Players, fans, coaches and more honored the late president prior to the matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618