Alabama turned a goal-line fumble into a huge TD vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship Game
Video Details
Oh, how the turntables ... have turned. The Bulldogs thought they'd come up with a huge defensive stop, but official review confirmed that Alabama recovered its own fumble to narrow the first-half deficit to one touchdown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618