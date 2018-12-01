No. 5 Oklahoma wins 4th straight Big 12 title with 39-27 win over No. 14 Texas
Kyler Murray dazzles with 418 total yards and 3 touchdown passes as Oklahoma claims it's 4th consecutive Big 12 title with a 39-27 win over Texas.
