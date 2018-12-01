Matt Leinart: ‘There is no chance’ Alabama misses the College Football Playoff, even with a loss
Video Details
Even with a loss to Georgia, Matt Leinart believes Alabama would remain in the top four and make the College Football Playoff. But Coach Wannstedt and Robert Smith disagree.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618