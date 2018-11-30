Matt Leinart’s Heisman Hopefuls: Kyler Murray is ‘the best player in all of college football’
Video Details
The race is tight as the season comes to a close. Matt Leinart explains why he believes Kyler Murray is the best player in all of college football. Plus, an appeal to Heisman voters who are considering submitting their ballots early.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618