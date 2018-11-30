Dwayne Haskins on Big Ten Championship Game: ‘It has to be a statement win’
Video Details
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins tells Bruce Feldman the Buckeyes need a big performance against Northwestern to have a shot at the College Football Playoff.
