Brutus Buckeye crowd surfs as Ohio State fans rush the field after win vs. Michigan
Celebrate good times, Buckeyes fans. No. 10 Ohio State rolled through No. 4 Michigan in one of sports' greatest rivalries, and Buckeyes fans (and their mascot!) celebrated accordingly after the victory.
