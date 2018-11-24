‘Dwayne Haskins cannot be rattled’: The Ohio State QB was more than ready for Michigan
Video Details
No deficit can intimidate Dwayne Haskins. Can he lead the Buckeyes to an upset win over the Wolverines?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618